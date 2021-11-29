Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.