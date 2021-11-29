Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $596,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after buying an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

