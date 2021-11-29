Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,137 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 286.7% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 29.1% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $289.58 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.13 and a 200 day moving average of $306.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

