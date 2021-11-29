Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $2.4742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.