RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.75 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.26.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

