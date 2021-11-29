Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of RMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.02. 3,753,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,487. Romeo Power has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.