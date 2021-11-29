Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 13,150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.