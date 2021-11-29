Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,542.50 ($59.35) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,703.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,467.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

