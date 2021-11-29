Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBCP. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.