Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 386,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 129,414 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

