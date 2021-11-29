Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of First Bancorp worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler cut First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

