Royal Bank of Canada Sells 73,685 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,685 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

