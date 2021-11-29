RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.08. 124,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 184,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 26,071,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,808 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

