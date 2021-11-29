Rubies Hits Market Cap of $418,956.81 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Rubies has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $418,956.81 and $89.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00212259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.00694628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rubies is a Business and Entertainment Crypto Currency. RBIES coin is mined though bet-mining. Bet-Mining new Rubies will help determine the price per coin, if people determine that it takes 0.015 BTC to make 1 BTC betting volume to unlock 30 Rubies via Bet-Mining, then that would put each Ruby valued at 0.0005 BTC. Markets will ultimately determine the value however. Bet-Mining halved on June 1st 2016The next halving occurs December 1st 2016 Current reward is 200 Rubies per 1 BTC of volume “

Rubies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

