RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.