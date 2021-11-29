Sabal Trust CO Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

