Sabal Trust CO Has $27.31 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,177 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

