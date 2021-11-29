Sabal Trust CO Purchases 11,933 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $352,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

