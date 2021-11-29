Safe Haven Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and approximately $733,942.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.71 or 0.00915515 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

