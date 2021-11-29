SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 200.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $323,110.97 and $651.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00054955 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,841,231 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

