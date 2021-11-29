SafePal (SFP) Price Reaches $2.15 on Exchanges

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a market capitalization of $232.77 million and approximately $103.05 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003184 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008980 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.