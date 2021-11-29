Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFSHF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safestore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Safestore stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.79. 726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.