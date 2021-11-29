Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.79

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

