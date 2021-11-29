Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

