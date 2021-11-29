Safex Token Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $294.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.