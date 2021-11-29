Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 1.07% of HyreCar worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 8,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,136,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,148,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 788,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.