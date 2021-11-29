Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

