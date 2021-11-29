Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

