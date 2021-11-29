Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 13,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

