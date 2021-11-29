Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $108.17 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

