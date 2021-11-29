Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $1.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

