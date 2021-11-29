Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $40.54 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

