Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.01 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $51.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10.

