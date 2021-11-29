Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01.

