Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.