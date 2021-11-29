SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
