SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCIA opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

