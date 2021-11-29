Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 110% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 111.3% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $408,460.55 and approximately $22.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00057393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,624,221 coins and its circulating supply is 18,824,221 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

