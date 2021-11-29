SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.38

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 2122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

