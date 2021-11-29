Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY)’s stock price was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.

About Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

