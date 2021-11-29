Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the October 31st total of 168,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.59 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 78.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

