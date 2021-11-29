SG Capital Management LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. Ultra Clean makes up approximately 2.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.69 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

