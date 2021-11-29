Shard Hits One Day Volume of $71.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Shard has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $71.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

