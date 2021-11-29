Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.
LON:SWG opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.26 million and a P/E ratio of 190.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.23. Shearwater Group has a 1 year low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Shearwater Group Company Profile
