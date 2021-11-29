Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and approximately $958,317.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $34.20 or 0.00058919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,719 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

