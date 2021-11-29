Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 75.0%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

