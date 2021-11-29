Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 75.0%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
American Aires Company Profile
