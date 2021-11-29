Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Decreases By 51.0%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.09.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

