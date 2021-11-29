Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Drops By 81.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
Archer Company Profile
