Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Drops By 81.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

