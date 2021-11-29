Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 166.7%

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BDIMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.