Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Expands By 166.7%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

BDIMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.