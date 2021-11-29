Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Drops By 58.3%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,168. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

