Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Drops By 54.2%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COVA. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,334,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,305,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,814,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,794,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. COVA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

